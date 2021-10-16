Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Issues Earnings Results

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10, reports. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.71. Aritzia has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

