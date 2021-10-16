Areti Web Innovations (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th

Shares of Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWEB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Areti Web Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Areti Web Innovations

Areti Web Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of internet based solutions. The company was founded on May 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Pahrump, NV.

