Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Matthew Jeffs Acquires 15,000 Shares

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,909.07).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.38. Arcontech Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £16.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.38.
Arcontech Group Company Profile
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.