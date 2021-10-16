Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,937,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,661,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

