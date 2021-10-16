Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.42.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.