ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 243,910 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $7,894,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

