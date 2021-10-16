ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

