AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 104,166 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

Shares of APP stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.