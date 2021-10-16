Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

