APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,424.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,460.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,362.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.