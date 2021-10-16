APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $30,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

