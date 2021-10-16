APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Cintas worth $37,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $419.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

