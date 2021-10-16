APG Asset Management N.V. Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

