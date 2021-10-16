APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $25,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,285.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.