Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Aperam stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. Aperam has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Aperam alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.1075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.