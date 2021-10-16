Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $272.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSE AON traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $309.30. 1,205,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,249. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $311.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.12 and a 200-day moving average of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.