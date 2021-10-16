Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,375.00.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

