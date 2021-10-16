Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,312 ($17.14).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.