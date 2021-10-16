Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

ANGN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $17,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.