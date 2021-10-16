Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADRZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

