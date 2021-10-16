AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post $8.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $67.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. 122,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,437. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.50 million, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

