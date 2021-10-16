Analyzing UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Realty Income (NYSE:O)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UMH Properties pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares UMH Properties and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.82 $5.05 million $0.70 33.63 Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.42 $395.49 million $3.39 20.55

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Realty Income 0 2 5 1 2.88

UMH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.97%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 24.55% 37.04% 3.87% Realty Income 20.89% 3.21% 1.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Realty Income beats UMH Properties on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

