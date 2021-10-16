Analyzing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reservoir Media and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and Enthusiast Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 8.27 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -14.83

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 164.51%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Enthusiast Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

