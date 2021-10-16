Analyzing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.55 $355.32 million $1.83 11.82 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CI Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 4 0 3.00

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.85%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus target price of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CI Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CI Financial beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

