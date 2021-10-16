Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 716

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The company has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 729.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 687.62.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

