Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$56.75

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLC. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$12.68 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

