Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $64.43

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SMART Global stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 646,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.68 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

