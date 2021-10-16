Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.57. 1,121,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,039. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

