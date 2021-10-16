Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price at $9.56

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

DRH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 1,967,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

