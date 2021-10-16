Analysts Set Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) PT at $12.83

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRXT. Truist Financial began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

