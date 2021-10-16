Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $43.00

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATZAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Aritzia stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

