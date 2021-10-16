Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81. Lear has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

