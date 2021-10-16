Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $1.63 EPS

Brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.39. 358,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,641. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

