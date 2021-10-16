Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $38.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.26 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $152.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $153.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.83 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 166,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

