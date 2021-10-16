Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $22,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $9,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

