Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

