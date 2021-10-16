Analysts Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.47. Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%.

VRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the first quarter worth about $6,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 571.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 21.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.95. 126,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,545. The company has a market capitalization of $684.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

