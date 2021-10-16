Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce $187.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $745.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UFI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

