Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $663.18. 919,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.51, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.66 and its 200-day moving average is $561.51. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

