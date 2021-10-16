Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -223.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

