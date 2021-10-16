Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. 2,136,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,246. NetApp has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.