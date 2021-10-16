Analysts Anticipate Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microvast.

MVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MVST stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 1,488,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,896. Microvast has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

