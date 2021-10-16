Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $271.60 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.80.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

