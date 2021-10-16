Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in James River Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in James River Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in James River Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $38.92 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

