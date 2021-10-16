Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Investar by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Investar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $18.27. 101,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,527. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

