Analysts Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to post sales of $62.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $63.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $257.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $258.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $345.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $345.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on GENI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,093,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

