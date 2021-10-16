Analysts Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report $7.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the lowest is $7.88 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.05 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.04 million, with estimates ranging from $34.29 million to $35.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million.

FCRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

FCRD stock remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Friday. 48,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,593. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

