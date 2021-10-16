Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $4.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $907.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.35.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,123,000. Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

