AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $2,906,704.35 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

