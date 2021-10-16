Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 13,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Truist cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.36. 1,863,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

